Where Oil Workers Go, The 'Sticker Bus' Follows

Published June 19, 2014 at 3:35 PM EDT
The Sticker Bus is a traveling sticker store that markets mainly to oilfield workers. (Mónica Ortiz Uribe)
The Sticker Bus is a traveling sticker store that markets mainly to oilfield workers. (Mónica Ortiz Uribe)

Americans are expected to his the road in droves this summer, maybe heading to national parks or the beach. That includes Josie Goeres, who spends a lot of time on the road. She’s in New Mexico now, chasing after her customers for her very unusual day job. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Monica Ortiz Uribe of Fronteras Desk reports.

Reporter

  • Mónica Ortiz Uribe, correspondent for Fronteras Desk, a public radio collaboration in the Southwest that focuses on the border, immigration and changing demographics. She tweets @MOrtizUribe.

