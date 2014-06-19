Bringing The World Home To You

More Analysis Of Obama's Remarks On Iraq

Published June 19, 2014 at 3:50 PM EDT

President Obama laid out his plan to help Iraq today, including sending up to 300 military advisers to the country to train local military, and sending Secretary of State John Kerry to the region. But the president said several times that there would be no more U.S. combat troops in Iraq.

Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson speak with Rick Klein, political director for ABC News, and Robert Scales, retired U.S. Army major general and former commandant of the U.S. Army War College.

Guest

  • Robert Scales, retired U.S. Army major general and former commandant of the U.S. Army War College.
  • Rick Klein, political director for ABC News. He tweets @rickklein.

