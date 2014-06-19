Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hikers Trapped In Dense Rhododendron Forest

Published June 19, 2014 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of a rhododendron rescue. Who knew a shrub known for its brilliantly colored blooms could be life-threatening? But a couple hiking in Ireland's Knockmealdown Mountains was trapped when they got lost on a hillside so thick with wild rhododendrons, one rescuer told the BBC it was as impenetrable as a jungle - so dense that people could not hear each other, which is why it took five hours to rescue them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition