Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Startup Aims To Score With World Cup

Published June 17, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Boston startup Dashbell is capitalizing on the crowds gathering in Brazil. (Nelson Antoine/AP)
Boston startup Dashbell is capitalizing on the crowds gathering in Brazil. (Nelson Antoine/AP)

The World Cup finals kicked off yesterday in Brazil. For the roughly 70,000 Brazilian immigrants in Massachusetts, the opening match between the host nation and Croatia was a reason to leave work early.

But one Boston startup is looking to the World Cup for more work.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Curt Nickisch of WBUR has the story of a small company using the global competition to prove its worth on a bigger stage.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.