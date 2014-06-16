Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

The Rowing Team That Stunned Hitler And The World

Published June 16, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

In 1936, an American rowing team from the University of Washington stunned first the elite American rowing squads by qualifying for the Berlin Olympics, and then the rest of the world by winning the gold medal in front of a crowd that included Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.

Daniel James Brown told their story in his book “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” which was recently released in paperback. We revisit our conversation with Brown from last summer.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.