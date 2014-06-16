The Rowing Team That Stunned Hitler And The World

In 1936, an American rowing team from the University of Washington stunned first the elite American rowing squads by qualifying for the Berlin Olympics, and then the rest of the world by winning the gold medal in front of a crowd that included Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.

Daniel James Brown told their story in his book “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” which was recently released in paperback. We revisit our conversation with Brown from last summer.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.