Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Rescuer Goes Out On A Limb To Save Cat

Published June 16, 2014 at 7:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Cats know how easy it is to get up a tree and firefighters know how hard it can be to get down. Yesterday in Pennsylvania, firefighters rescued a cat and its rescuer. Stuck in the top branches was Tara Dennis. The Erie Times-News reports that after hearing the cat cry for a couple of days, she'd gotten up on a roof, crawled out on a branch, tucked the cat into her shirt and then a neighbor had to call 911 to rescue her. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition