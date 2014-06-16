Bachelor Party Attendees Make Rare Discovery

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. It was not a team of paleontologists but a group of stags who made a rare discovery recently in New Mexico - make that a stag party. T hey were cruising by the lakeshore at Elephant Butte State Park when they discovered the skull of a mastodon with teeth and tusks intact. The prehistoric elephant lived about 3 million years ago, predating both the woolly mammoth and the earliest-known bachelor party. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.