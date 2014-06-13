Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published June 13, 2014 at 5:09 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next person to write a giant book no one wants to read? Ophira Eisenberg.

OPHIRA EISENBERG, BYLINE: Monica Lewinsky, and her book is also called Hard Choices.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to be Chelsea Clinton with her new mommy book How To Raise A Kid When You Grew Up Broke After You Left The White House.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Cliven Bundy's groundbreaking treaties Everything I Know About The Negro.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of those books get published, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Tom Bodett and Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're fabulous. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Madison, Wisconsin.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

