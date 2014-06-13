In Connecticut, The Charles W. Morgan Sails Again

The only wooden whaling ship in the world, the Charles W. Morgan, has just emerged from a painstaking five-year restoration, and is about to depart on its 38th voyage into the waters of the Atlantic.

But instead of hunting whales, today, the Morgan is all about saving them.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WNPR’S J Holt has the story.

J Holt, reporter for WNPR. He tweets @anchorsaj.

