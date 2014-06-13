Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

FBI To Auction Off Confiscated Cyber Currency

Published June 13, 2014 at 7:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Fancy cars, jet skis, cold, hard cash - all things the FBI has seized from drug dealers. Now they also have cyber currency, $17 million worth of bitcoins confiscated from the illegal, online drug market, Silk Road. So they're auctioning off the entire stash at bargain prices. This virtual liquidation could cause the value of bitcoins as a whole to fall, but the FBI says everything must go. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition