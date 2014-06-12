Bringing The World Home To You

Uruguay Soccer Legend Left Off World Cup Guest List

Published June 12, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Alcides Ghiggia didn't get his ticket. Normally, he's invited to the opening match of the World Cup. After all, he's a soccer legend in Uruguay. The 87-year-old is the man who scored the winning goal back in 1950 against Brazil, the last time Brazil hosted the World Cup. Brazilians have never forgotten that painful loss, and somehow, someone forgot to invite Ghiggia to today's opener in Brazil. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

