University Of Virginia Professor To Be Poet Laureate

America has a new poet laureate this morning.

Charles Wright has been writing poetry for than 50 years. His poems are often meditations on nature and God.

MONTAGNE: Wright follows in the footsteps of laureates Rita Dove, Billy Collins and Robert Pinsky. These poets have used their role to promote poetry around the country in various ways, though there aren't many official duties.

As for Wright's plans, he told The New York Times quote, "I really don't know what I'm supposed to do, but as soon as I find out, I'll do it."