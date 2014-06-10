Bringing The World Home To You

World Cup Preview

Published June 10, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

The 2014 World Cup gets underway on Thursday, when host country Brazil takes on Croatia. Then 63 more soccer games will be played until one of the 32 teams is crowned winner on July 13.

Bill Littlefield, the host of NPR’s Only A Game, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the teams and the players, who are carrying with them the hopes of entire countries.

