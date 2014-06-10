Police: Gunman Kills Student In School Shooting

Police in Oregon say a gunman fatally shot a student at a high school near Portland.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect also was dead and the situation is stabilized.

The Multnomah County sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots fired about 8 a.m. at Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

Authorities say they’re now focusing on reuniting students with their parents.

Guest

Rob Manning, reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He tweets @RManning47.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.