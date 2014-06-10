Bringing The World Home To You

Police: Gunman Kills Student In School Shooting

By The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2014 at 2:35 PM EDT

Police in Oregon say a gunman fatally shot a student at a high school near Portland.

Authorities said Tuesday the suspect also was dead and the situation is stabilized.

The Multnomah County sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots fired about 8 a.m. at Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

Authorities say they’re now focusing on reuniting students with their parents.

The Associated Press
