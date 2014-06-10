Bringing The World Home To You

Love Locks Weigh Paris Bridge Down

Published June 10, 2014 at 7:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Happy couples have attached one too many love locks to a popular bridge in Paris. The bridge closed last night after part of it crumbled under the weight of thousands of padlocks, hooked there to symbolize endless love. Thousands of Parisians have signed a petition to remove all those locks, but this morning the bridge reopened to pedestrians. So Paris remains locked in battle over a lover's tradition for a little while longer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition