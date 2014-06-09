Bringing The World Home To You

Documentary Tells Story Of Landscape Design Pioneer Olmsted

Published June 9, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed some of America's most well known green spaces, including Central Park, a green oasis in the middle of busy Manhattan. (PBS)
Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed some of America's most well known green spaces, including Central Park, a green oasis in the middle of busy Manhattan. (PBS)

Nineteenth-century landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed some of America’s most well-known green spaces, including Central Park in New York City.

A new documentary, “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” which premieres on PBS stations around the country on June 20, shows how Olmsted not only designed the city parks, but influenced the way America looked at landscape design.

Filmmaker Lawrence Hott joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the documentary.

