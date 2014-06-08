In Chicago, A Violent Start To The Weekend Leaves 22 Victims

Chicago had another rough few days this weekend: By the Chicago Tribune's count, at least 19 were wounded and three were killed in shootings that spanned the city from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The Tribune reports that two police officers were also hurt during two of the shootings.

"The violence stretched from Rogers Park to as far south as 93rd Street and into the Austin neighborhood on the western edge of the city," the Tribune reports.

NBC Chicago has a list of all the incidents.

The big picture here is that Chicago has been besieged by gun violence for years now. Remember, that was highlighted after the killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who made it into President Obama's State of the Union speech.

At the end of last year, NPR's Cheryl Corley wrapped up the violence in Chicago in 2013. While it's certainly a violent city, Cheryl reported, it's not really out of step with other big American cities:

"In 2013, at least 412 Chicagoans lost their lives violently — about 100 fewer than a year ago. That's more than those murdered in New York, and more than Los Angeles. But a Yale University analysis says that despite Chicago's grim numbers, the city's crime rate is not exceptional when compared with other large cities. It ranks Chicago 19th, with violent crime levels similar to those of Houston or Minneapolis, and half that of Detroit or St. Louis."

So far this year, Chicago has seen 157 homicides.

