Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

In Chicago, A Violent Start To The Weekend Leaves 22 Victims

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 8, 2014 at 9:19 AM EDT
Name tags hang on a chain-link fence at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago to represent the people who are victims of violence.
Name tags hang on a chain-link fence at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago to represent the people who are victims of violence.

Chicago had another rough few days this weekend: By the Chicago Tribune's count, at least 19 were wounded and three were killed in shootings that spanned the city from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The Tribune reports that two police officers were also hurt during two of the shootings.

"The violence stretched from Rogers Park to as far south as 93rd Street and into the Austin neighborhood on the western edge of the city," the Tribune reports.

NBC Chicago has a list of all the incidents.

The big picture here is that Chicago has been besieged by gun violence for years now. Remember, that was highlighted after the killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who made it into President Obama's State of the Union speech.

At the end of last year, NPR's Cheryl Corley wrapped up the violence in Chicago in 2013. While it's certainly a violent city, Cheryl reported, it's not really out of step with other big American cities:

"In 2013, at least 412 Chicagoans lost their lives violently — about 100 fewer than a year ago. That's more than those murdered in New York, and more than Los Angeles. But a Yale University analysis says that despite Chicago's grim numbers, the city's crime rate is not exceptional when compared with other large cities. It ranks Chicago 19th, with violent crime levels similar to those of Houston or Minneapolis, and half that of Detroit or St. Louis."

So far this year, Chicago has seen 157 homicides.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta