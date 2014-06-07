Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

On The 70th Anniversary Of D-Day, A Look At What Could Have Been

By Scott Simon
Published June 7, 2014 at 8:14 AM EDT
On June 6, 1944, U.S. assault troops landed on Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy. What might be different today if they had been turned back?
On June 6, 1944, U.S. assault troops landed on Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy. What might be different today if they had been turned back?

The men and women who brought down Adolph Hitler's war machine cannot defeat mortality. As the dwindling number of veterans who served during D-Day are saluted on the 70th anniversary, we might consider how different our lives might have been if those soldiers and sailors had been turned back from the beaches.

Stephen Ambrose, the American historian who founded the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, believed the Allies might have tried another invasion, when ocean tides allowed. But that would have meant another year of war and suffering, and it would have lacked the strength of surprise they had at Normandy.

Ambrose believed that the Churchill government would have fallen, and that Franklin D. Roosevelt might not have run for his fourth term. Isolationism, rampant on both the right and left in America and Britain before the war, would have been renewed. A Charles Lindbergh or Joseph P. Kennedy might have been elected in America to reach peace with Germany as Philip Roth imagined in his novel The Plot Against America. That would have left Germany free to pursue The Final Solution to extinguish Jews, gays, Roma and millions more from Europe.

John Keegan, the late British military historian, pointed out that Germany's V-1 rockets became operational just days after D-Day. "Large, static concentrations of shipping," he wrote, "present targets that could be devastated with ease," which would destroy any second invasion before it could launch.

The Allies might still have produced a nuclear weapon, as they did just a year after D-Day. But John Keegan reminded us, "Hitler ... had a nuclear weapons program of his own and ... might then have succeeded in threatening his enemies with a nuclear strike."

When we interviewed Mr. Keegan at his home years ago, he swept a hand over a globe and told us, "America would be marooned ... alone on a vast planet flooded by fascism."

Today we might ask: What kind of hell would we have grown up with, in a world commanded by the creators of the Nuremberg Laws and death camps?

The second world war animated a lot of Americans to live up to their ideals. The world began to overthrow empires, even as it struggled with totalitarianism, and America overturned segregation. As President Obama said Friday in Normandy, "None of that would have happened without the men who were willing to lay down their lives for people they'd never met and ideals they couldn't live without."

They were normal men and women, young, scared and vulnerable. That's what made them heroes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon