Walmart Workers Air Grievances At Annual Meeting

Published June 6, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Walmart workers and union activists protest outside a Walmart store on June 4 in Chicago. Workers and activists were scheduled to hold strikes at Walmart stores in more than 20 cities today in their campaign to raise wages. The strikes are scheduled to draw attention to worker grievances before Walmart’s annual shareholder meeting, taking place today in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Walmart workers and union activists protest outside a Walmart store on June 4 in Chicago. Workers and activists were scheduled to hold strikes at Walmart stores in more than 20 cities today in their campaign to raise wages. The strikes are scheduled to draw attention to worker grievances before Walmart’s annual shareholder meeting, taking place today in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Walmart’s annual meeting today is a star-studded affair, but the company’s new CEO Doug McMillon has a big challenge on his hands.

The giant retailer faces increased scrutiny amid allegations of bribery in Mexico, lack of oversight in Bangladesh factories, and growing criticism about low wages and benefits, and high compensation for its executives.

Bob Moon of Bloomberg Radio tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that this comes as Walmart is seeing declining sales for five consecutive quarters.

Guest

  • Bob Moon, reporter for Bloomberg Radio.

