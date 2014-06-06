Bringing The World Home To You

Open Carry Activists Bear Arms In The Streets — And Chipotle

By John Burnett
Published June 6, 2014 at 4:36 PM EDT

As part of the open carry movement, some gun rights activists in Texas have been carrying loaded rifles into restaurants to assert their second amendment rights. A growing list of national chains has pushed back, though, instituting no-guns policies in response. Even the National Rifle Association has publicly rebuked the Texas long-gun enthusiasts. NPR's John Burnett covers a street demonstration by a particularly aggressive chapter of the open carry movement in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

All Things Considered
John Burnett
