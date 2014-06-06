Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

If We Want to Live In Cities, Will We Have To Share Cars?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 6, 2014 at 9:34 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting There.

About Robin Chase's TEDTalk

Zipcar co-founder Robin Chase makes the case for car-sharing as the solution to global gridlock.

About Robin Chase

As more of us move into cities, we should not be owning cars.

If she weren't a proven entrepreneur, you might imagine Robin Chase as a transportation geek, a dedicated civil servant, endlessly refining computer models of freeway traffic.

She co-founded Zipcar in 2000, introducing car-crazy America to the concept of non-ownership. When she founded the company Buzzcar in France, she flipped that model, giving car-owners the opportunity to rent out their vehicles to friends, neighbors and complete strangers. Call it peer-to-peer auto rental.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff