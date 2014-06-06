D-Day Artifacts On Display At Massachusetts World War II Museum

The announcement of the the invasion of Normandy which signaled the end of World War II, happened 70 years ago today.

A special exhibition about D-Day is on display at the World War II museum in Natick, Mass. It houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of documents and artifacts about the war.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WBUR’s Andrea Shea takes us on a tour of the museum.

