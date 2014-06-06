Bringing The World Home To You

D-Day Artifacts On Display At Massachusetts World War II Museum

Published June 6, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Kenneth Rendell, owner of the Museum of World War II, has been amassing his collection of WWII memorabilia since he was a kid. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)
Kenneth Rendell, owner of the Museum of World War II, has been amassing his collection of WWII memorabilia since he was a kid. (Andrea Shea/WBUR)

The announcement of the the invasion of Normandy which signaled the end of World War II, happened 70 years ago today.

A special exhibition about D-Day is on display at the World War II museum in Natick, Mass. It houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of documents and artifacts about the war.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WBUR’s Andrea Shea takes us on a tour of the museum.

Reporter

