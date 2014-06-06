Arizona Officials Find Cartwheels Distracting

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a test of the limits of free expression. Arizona's Maricopa Association of Governments ordered Dianne Barker to stop performing cartwheels at public meetings. She's 65 and apparently good at them. She does cartwheels to promote the benefits of walking. An attorney has written her demanding that she stop this disruptive practice but she has insisted she has a...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right, here we go, Steve. Woohoo.

INSKEEP: ...David, that was an amazing cartwheel, but it's distracting.

GREENE: Sorry.

