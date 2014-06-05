Bringing The World Home To You

Young Doctor Becomes Crusader To Keep Teens Out Of Tanning Beds

Published June 5, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

The FDA has just put in a place some new guidelines for indoor tanning beds and booths, but the state of Missouri is going even further.

A bill signed into law today by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon requires anyone under 17 to get parental consent before using a tanning bed or booth.

The person behind the law is Dr. Brundha Balaraman, a dermatology resident at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She pushed for seven years to get the bill approved by state lawmakers.

“We have a social responsibility to educate people and protect children,” Balaraman told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. “I truly hope and want to push the FDA to seriously consider banning the tan and I hope it doesn’t take another 20 years.”

Guest

  • Dr. Brundha Balaraman, dermatology resident at the Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Brundha Balaraman (Courtesy)
