Vultures Land On K Street

Published June 5, 2014 at 6:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a certain kind of news story for which you simply must rely on The Washington Post. This is that story. The Post published pictures of vultures on K Street. Washingtonians know K Street as the classic address for Washington lobbyists. A Post reporter got one punch line after another when asking passersby what they thought of vultures roosting on a K Street rooftop, like the bird variety. And that sounds appropriate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

