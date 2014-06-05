Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

2 Governors Face Off Over Hockey's Stanley Cup

Published June 5, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Remember to chew your popcorn quietly and find other cinematic recommendations from Kenneth Turan's book, "Not To Be Missed" at npr.org. Two governors are in a face-off over hockey's Stanley cup - New York's Andrew Cuomo for the Rangers and California's Jerry Brown for the LA Kings. The politicians made a wager that, frankly, doesn't seem fair. If LA wins, California's governor gets Italian sausage, red velvet cupcakes from Harlem and Long Island oysters. The prize for New York's governor if the Rangers win - rice cakes and a book called "California, A History." Maybe, what he really needs is a guide to negotiating. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition