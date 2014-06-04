Steady Market Has Fed Worried About Investor Complacency

Federal Reserve officials have expressed concern that investors may start taking big risks due to a relatively long period of low volatility in the stock market.

Business Insider executive editor Joe Weisenthal discusses the Fed’s worries and how they might affect their decisions on interest rates, with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Joe Weisenthal, executive editor at Business Insider. He tweets @TheStalwart.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.