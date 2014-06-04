Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Steady Market Has Fed Worried About Investor Complacency

Published June 4, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

Federal Reserve officials have expressed concern that investors may start taking big risks due to a relatively long period of low volatility in the stock market.

Business Insider executive editor Joe Weisenthal discusses the Fed’s worries and how they might affect their decisions on interest rates, with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.