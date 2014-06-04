Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Cesar Chavez Is Running For Congress In Arizona

Published June 4, 2014 at 7:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The old joke says Chicago is the place where the dead can vote. Arizona is where the dead can run. Cesar Chavez is running for Congress. Yes, the legendary labor activist died more than 20 years ago, but in a heavily Latino district, a long-shot candidate in the Democratic primary sought to improve his chances by changing his name to Cesar Chavez. He hopes to do better than in a previous run when his name was Scott Fistler. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition