Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

France: U.S. $10 Billion Fine On BNP Paribas 'Unreasonable'

Published June 3, 2014 at 1:46 PM EDT
A BNP Paribas advertisement sits atop a building on Broadway June 2 in New York. BNP Paribas faces a potential fine of up to $10 billion USD for breaking sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on Iran. The fine would be the largest imposed on a bank by US. regulators for sanctions-breaking, and one of the largest regulatory fines in history. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
A BNP Paribas advertisement sits atop a building on Broadway June 2 in New York. BNP Paribas faces a potential fine of up to $10 billion USD for breaking sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on Iran. The fine would be the largest imposed on a bank by US. regulators for sanctions-breaking, and one of the largest regulatory fines in history. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. is investigating whether France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas, violated sanctions on Sudan, Iran, and Syria between 2002 and 2009.

France’s foreign minister, Laurent Fabius, says the reported $10 billion fine on BNP Paribas is not reasonable. This comes as President Obama is about to visit France for talks with French President Francois Hollande.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the situation.

Guest

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.