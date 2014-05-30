Is It Time To Scrap The Resume And Cover Letter?

“It’s time for the résumé and the cover letter to die,” writes New York Magazine’s Jesse Singal. He tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that the current cover letter and résumé packet is discriminatory and time wasting, and that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates.



Tell us what you think on Facebook or in the comments.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.