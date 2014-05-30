Bringing The World Home To You

Is It Time To Scrap The Resume And Cover Letter?

Published May 30, 2014 at 1:55 PM EDT
Are those résumés and cover letter we work so hard on perfecting a waste of time? Journalist Jesse Singal thinks so -- adding that it's discriminatory, that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates. (Scott Kellum/Flickr)
“It’s time for the résumé and the cover letter to die,” writes New York Magazine’s Jesse Singal. He tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that the current cover letter and résumé packet is discriminatory and time wasting, and that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates.


Guest

