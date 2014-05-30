Bringing The World Home To You

DOT Seeks Transparency In Airfares

Published May 30, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
People heading to the airport this summer may have an easier time finding a fair price on flights. The DOT is proposing a rule that would effectively change the way a “ticket” is defined, and require all ticket agents and airlines to display that ticket price to provide a basis for comparison. (Jonathan Cohen/Flickr)
This summer, millions of vacationers will buy plane tickets. But will they be able to fairly compare fares?

Critics say airlines have made it impossible to figure out the true cost by obscuring fees and taxes. Now, the Department of Transportation is proposing a rule that would effectively change the way a "ticket" is defined, and require all ticket agents and airlines to display that ticket price to provide a basis for comparison.

However, the airlines are howling.

NPR's senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the proposed changes, why this issue has become so political, and the effect it will have on your summer travel plans.

Guest

  • Marilyn Geewax, NPR senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

