Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

50 Cent's Pitch: Just A Bit Outside

Published May 29, 2014 at 6:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rapper 50 Cent joins Justin Bieber and other celebrities who've thrown a terrible first pitch at a baseball game. 50 Cent tried at a Mets game. Video shows him throwing left-handed. The ball flies farther and farther left-left of the catcher - even beyond cameramen who were lined up to record his embarrassment. Later, he commented on Instagram. You know that saying, I'm a lover, not a fighter? Well, 50 cent said, I'm a hustler, not a ballplayer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition