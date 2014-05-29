50 Cent's Pitch: Just A Bit Outside

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rapper 50 Cent joins Justin Bieber and other celebrities who've thrown a terrible first pitch at a baseball game. 50 Cent tried at a Mets game. Video shows him throwing left-handed. The ball flies farther and farther left-left of the catcher - even beyond cameramen who were lined up to record his embarrassment. Later, he commented on Instagram. You know that saying, I'm a lover, not a fighter? Well, 50 cent said, I'm a hustler, not a ballplayer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.