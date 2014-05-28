DJ Sessions: Accountants Take The Stage
KCRW’s Anthony Valadez shares the latest music he’s listening to with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including two musicians who’ve worked or do work as accountants.
Note: We now have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment! The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login. See the playlist here.
Songs Heard In This Segment
James Tillman, “Love Within”
Taylor McFerrin featuring Robert Glasper and Thundercat, “Already There”
Taylor McFerrin, performing at the last Jazz Mix Session 2007 in France
Spinnerty, “Noel’s Dream”
The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, “Tomorrow”
The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, ”The Unraveling”
Guest
- Anthony Valadez, DJ at KCRW and host of “Anthony Valadez.” He tweets @anthonyvaladez.
