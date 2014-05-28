Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

DJ Sessions: Accountants Take The Stage

Published May 28, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
San Francisco-based DJ Spinnerty is one of the acts KCRW's Anthony Valadez can't get enough of at the moment. (Nica Lorber/Flickr)
San Francisco-based DJ Spinnerty is one of the acts KCRW's Anthony Valadez can't get enough of at the moment. (Nica Lorber/Flickr)

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez shares the latest music he’s listening to with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including two musicians who’ve worked or do work as accountants.

Note: We now have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment! The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login. See the playlist here.

Songs Heard In This Segment

James Tillman, “Love Within”

[Youtube]

Taylor McFerrin featuring Robert Glasper and Thundercat, “Already There”

Taylor McFerrin, performing at the last Jazz Mix Session 2007 in France

[Youtube]

Spinnerty, “Noel’s Dream”

[Youtube]

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, “Tomorrow”

[Youtube]

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, ”The Unraveling”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.