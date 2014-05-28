Bringing The World Home To You

Bill Murray Gives Advice To Bachelor Party Attendees

Published May 28, 2014 at 6:59 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green with actor Bill Murray's latest appearance - not in a film, at a bachelor party. He got an impromptu invitation at a bar to give a toast and he accepted. His advice - if you find the one, travel around the world with her. And if you can still stand each other when you get back home, get married at the airport. According to the magazine Mental Floss, this is not a first. In 2006, Bill Murray accepted an invite to a house party. He even helped with the dishes. Bill, want to host the program tomorrow? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

