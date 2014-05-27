Man In Underwear Steals Truck, Delivers Its Content

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Talk about a half-baked scheme. A delivery man in New York City was dropping off bread at a pizzeria recently when a guy wearing only underwear stole his bread delivery truck and begin driving around dropping off baguettes and sourdough - sadly, not to the bakery's actual customers.

A bus driver who watched the man in underwear get arrested apparently felt bad for the bakery. He called them up and said, I mean, if you need a driver, I'll work for you. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.