Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Man In Underwear Steals Truck, Delivers Its Content

Published May 27, 2014 at 6:55 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Talk about a half-baked scheme. A delivery man in New York City was dropping off bread at a pizzeria recently when a guy wearing only underwear stole his bread delivery truck and begin driving around dropping off baguettes and sourdough - sadly, not to the bakery's actual customers.

A bus driver who watched the man in underwear get arrested apparently felt bad for the bakery. He called them up and said, I mean, if you need a driver, I'll work for you. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition