Bison Invade Wyoming Golf Course

Published May 27, 2014 at 5:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

This is NPR News.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A golf course in Wyoming has been invaded by bison. The one-ton animal sometimes damaged the greens, nevermind the brown. Officials tell the Jackson Hole News & Guide they tried to move the bison using sprinklers, but mostly golfers have to play around them. This could enliven other events on grass - boring baseball game?

GREENE: Make them play around bison.

INSKEEP: Want to enliven the World Cup?

GREENE: Bison.

INSKEEP: Season resumes for the Buffalo Bills.

GREENE: Well, that's obvious.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

