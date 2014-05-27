Bison Invade Wyoming Golf Course
Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A golf course in Wyoming has been invaded by bison. The one-ton animal sometimes damaged the greens, nevermind the brown. Officials tell the Jackson Hole News & Guide they tried to move the bison using sprinklers, but mostly golfers have to play around them. This could enliven other events on grass - boring baseball game?
GREENE: Make them play around bison.
INSKEEP: Want to enliven the World Cup?
GREENE: Bison.
INSKEEP: Season resumes for the Buffalo Bills.
GREENE: Well, that's obvious.
