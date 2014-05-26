Bringing The World Home To You

Official World Cup Theme Criticized As Dull

Published May 26, 2014 at 5:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here it is, the 2014 World Cup soccer theme - music for the event in Brazil. And many Brazilians hate it. They're baffled the song features the Cuban-American singer Pitbull and Bronx-born Jennifer Lopez. Lyrics are in English and Spanish as well as Portuguese. A music critic calls it a dull, generic pop theme. It is just not Brazilian enough for the - wait, what's the name of that cup again? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

