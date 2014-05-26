Bringing The World Home To You

In Arizona, Shipping Aluminum Cans Out-Of-State Is Big Business

Published May 26, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Aluminum beverage cans on the tables are to be sorted and prepped to be shipped out of Arizona. (Alexandra Olgin/KJZZ News)
In a memorable episode of “Seinfeld,” Kramer and Newman fill up Newman’s mail truck with bottles and cans collected in New York and head for Michigan — where the return deposit is a nickel higher.

Well, unlike Michigan, Arizona doesn’t have a return deposit for containers — but that doesn’t mean its bottles and cans aren’t worth something, somewhere.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, KJZZ’s Alexandra Olgin reports.

Reporter

