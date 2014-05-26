Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Anonymous Person Distributes $100 Bills

Published May 26, 2014 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, wishing I were in San Francisco. An anonymous and apparently wealthy person there has been distributing $100 bills in white envelopes and then tweeting hints about their location from the Twitter handle @HiddenCash - tweets like, in the abandoned phone box next door, and, under the orange chair closest to Blue Bottle Coffee. One online magazine has identified the mystery person as a real-estate magnate who's giving back to, quote, "the community that has made me wealthy." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition