Tech Week: Baby Photos Online, Facebook V. Shazam, Ebay's Fail

By Elise Hu
Published May 24, 2014 at 11:04 AM EDT
Hackers broke into a database containing customer information, auction site eBay said Wednesday. The company is based in San Jose, Calif.
Each week, we take a look back at the headlines at the intersection of technology, business and culture. ICYMI features NPR reporting, the Big Conversation includes the larger conversations in the space and Curiosities are any links we thought you should see.

ICYMI

Facebook Moms: The streams of baby photos you see on Instagram and Facebook underline this interesting notion: Today's babies are the first generation to have digital footprints since birth (or even before, if you post sonogram images). It's the starting point for new research from the University of Michigan, as I reported on Morning Edition.

Speaking Of Cameras...NPR's Martin Kaste brought us to New Orleans, where cops are required to wear video cameras in hopes of restoring public faith in the department-with-a-spotty past. Will it work? And our weekly innovation pick is a retro-style camera that makes it easy to capture a GIF and send it straight to social media, where these GIFs belong.

Big Conversation

eBay's Big Breach: The online marketplace asked 145 million of its customers to reset its passwords after a huge data breach compromised its database. Now, the company is facing investigations in the US and the UK. Beware of phishing attacks, security experts warn.

Curiosities

BBC: Facebook wants to 'listen' to your music and TV

Is this Facebook's Shazam killer?

Quartz: Why Instagram Wiped Every Recurring Meeting From Its Product Team's Schedule

We can get behind this.

Businessweek: The Trouble With IBM

The big blue didn't adapt to cloud computing in smarter ways. Now it's paying the price.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
