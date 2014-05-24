Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Louis C.K., Miles Davis And A Military Dog

Fresh Air
Published May 24, 2014 at 9:03 AM EDT
In <em>Louie</em>, Louis C.K. plays a comic who finds comedy in uncomfortable, touchy topics.

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Louis C.K. On His 'Louie' Hiatus: 'I Wanted The Show To Feel New Again': The comic tells Fresh Air that after Season 3, he "aggressively forgot the show existed for a few months." Then he got back to work. Louie is now in its fourth season.

In 1970, Miles Davis Played Four Sets For A New Audience: That June, Miles Davis played four nights at the New York rock palace Fillmore East. Those performances are now out in full for the first time.

Civilian Life Taught This Military Dog Some New Tricks: As a bomb-detecting Marine, Zenit the German shepherd never chased his tail or dug holes. Those are skills he learned after he was adopted by his one-time professional partner, Cpl. Jose Armenta.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

