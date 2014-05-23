Bringing The World Home To You

We Look Amazing In These Gowns

By John Poole
Published May 23, 2014 at 10:23 AM EDT

Former Clinton and Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett knocked it out of the park last year at Pitzer College's commencement. We asked the brilliant animator Steve Cutts to bring part of his address to life in pictures. You will likely never look at a commencement gown the same way again.

And yes, the rest of the speech is also worth watching. You can find it in NPR's spanking new commencement speech database, an inspiration machine full of wise and funny words going back to 1774.

