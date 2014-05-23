Washington Concertgoers Fill Nearby Hospital

This weekend, rock and indie music fans from across the country make their annual pilgrimage to a corner of the Northwest’s farm country, for the annual Sasquatch Music Festival.

Over three days, 25,000 rollicking concertgoers turn the picturesque Gorge Amphitheater along the Columbia River in central Washington into the largest city in the county.

But not all of them stay there — some end up at the tiny hospital in nearby Quincy, Washington, with drug overdoses, alcohol poisoning, dehydration and other injuries. The hospital says it’s time concert organizers take responsibility.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jessica Robinson of the Northwest News Network reports.

