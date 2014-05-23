Bringing The World Home To You

Unopposed Candidate Left Off Ballot

Published May 23, 2014 at 5:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a man who lost an election even though he was unopposed.

Curtis Mele expected a third term on the City Council of Benwood, West Virginia; nobody ran against him. But on Election Day, he got a call saying his name was accidentally left off the ballot. Another councilman was listed in his place. The county clerk says there could be a rerun but the councilman disapproves. He's afraid that if there's a revote he might face opposition.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition