Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Prediction

Published May 23, 2014 at 6:46 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next organization to loosen their tie a little? Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Uh, CIA, Peter. Unfortunately, analysts at the headquarters in Langley will be baffled when a crucial conversation between al-Qaida operatives on a secret wiretap is drowned out by the drum solo from "In A Gadda Da Vida."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor?

O'CONNOR: Republicans in Congress. And if they want to learn how to smoke weed, Rand Paul is giving seminars.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: NPR. Have you ever actually pronounced the word lozenge?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if you ever have, you'll hear it here on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Kyrie O'Connor, Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to our public address announcer, Carl Freeman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me