Is There A Cure For Stage Fright?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 23, 2014 at 9:10 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What We Fear.

About Joe Kowan's TEDTalk

Folk singer Joe Kowan talks about the visceral, body-hijacking experience he feels when he's performing in front of an audience, and how a song helped him cope with stage fright.

About Joe Kowan

Joe Kowan is a Boston-based graphic designer and musician who has been struggling with stage fright since he started writing songs at age 27. Despite his fears, he charms audiences with his quirky folk and acoustic hip-hop. In 2009 he released the video for his song "Crafty," and in 2011 he was a finalist in the U.S.A. Songwriting Competition.

NPR/TED Staff