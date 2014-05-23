Is It Possible To Be Fearless?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode What We Fear.

About David Blaine's TEDTalk

Illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine explains how he has made a career out of fearlessly performing death-defying feats.

About David Blaine

David Blaine has become a household name because of his TV specials where he performs death-defying acts. He's been called a "modern-day Houdini" for being buried alive for seven days, frozen in a block of ice for nearly three days, and for standing atop a 100-foot pillar in Manhattan for 35 hours.

During an appearance on Oprah, Blaine broke the Guinness World Record for holding his breath underwater, for 17 minutes and 4.5 seconds.

