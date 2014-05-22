Bringing The World Home To You

Senators Call For Redskins Name Change

Published May 22, 2014 at 12:12 PM EDT

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell released a letter today, sent to him by 50 U.S. senators, calling for a name change of the Washington Redskins.

The letter calls on the NFL to follow the lead of the NBA, which recently banned Donald Sterling from the league for life for making racist comments he made that were caught on tape.

Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Redskins, has said he won’t change the name, which he says is meant as a tribute to the courage of Native Americans.

