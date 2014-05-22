Bringing The World Home To You

Instant Cat Celebrity Declines First Pitch Honor

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a celebrity turn for a cat. Tara the cat saved a California boy from an attack by a dog. Surely, someone thought, a cat that fended off a dog could also throw the first pitch in a Minor League Baseball game. The Bakersfield Blaze wanted Tara to push a baseball dangling from a fishing line. But that's the deal with cats: The last thing they ever do is what you tell them.

Tara declined the honor, and the boy Tara saved threw the first pitch instead.

