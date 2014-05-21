Rise In Cyber Crime Challenges FBI

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The rise of cyber crime is posing a new challenge for the FBI. To fight sophisticated cyber criminals, it's hiring hundreds of hackers. But the FBI has a rule against hiring anyone who's smoked marijuana recently. Director James Comey outlined his dilemma at a convention on crime. He went to the best but, quote, some of those kids want to smoke weed on the way to the interview. Bottom line, the agency is rethinking its pot policy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.